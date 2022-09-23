Newfound Research LLC Has $95,000 Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Newfound Research LLC reduced its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $279,931,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Copart by 19.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,516,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,194,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552,884 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth about $137,142,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Copart by 759.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 781,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,085,000 after acquiring an additional 690,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Copart by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,591,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,150,995,000 after acquiring an additional 667,084 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $105.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $121.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.16. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $102.21 and a one year high of $161.12.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.14 million. Copart had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 31.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on Copart to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

