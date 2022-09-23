Newfound Research LLC Invests $81,000 in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 587 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,850 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 93,156 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,842,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 69,311 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $12,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

KEYS stock traded down $3.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $154.80. The company had a trading volume of 18,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,412. The company has a market capitalization of $27.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.36. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.93 and a 1-year high of $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

