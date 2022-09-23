Newfound Research LLC Makes New $84,000 Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 90.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS traded down $6.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $388.09. 16,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,388. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $431.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $345.92 and a 52 week high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $499.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.95 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 34.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.92, for a total value of $1,062,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,580.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,907 shares of company stock worth $3,164,207 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FDS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $418.38.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

