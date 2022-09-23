Newfound Research LLC Sells 134 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Newfound Research LLC lowered its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Waste Connections comprises about 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.0% in the first quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.4% in the first quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 22,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Waste Connections by 3.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Waste Connections news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Waste Connections Trading Down 1.2 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WCN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.25.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.32. 47,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average is $133.09. The firm has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 34.85%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.