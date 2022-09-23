Newfound Research LLC Sells 37 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Newfound Research LLC cut its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Waters accounts for 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Waters by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 7,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Waters by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 45,796 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,064,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Waters by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,036,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WAT traded down $4.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $271.11. 7,451 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $320.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.92. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.87. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $274.67 and a 12 month high of $405.06.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $714.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 203.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Waters to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $348.25.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

