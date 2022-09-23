Norway Savings Bank Has $2.46 Million Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Norway Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,818.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,491,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,612 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4,489.4% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 761,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,945,000 after acquiring an additional 744,664 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 398.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 474,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after purchasing an additional 379,249 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,888,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,349,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,367,000 after purchasing an additional 303,911 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $2.16 on Friday, hitting $84.60. 574,111 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,239. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.68. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

