Norway Savings Bank Sells 795 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 795 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. Allstate Corp increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,137,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,894,000 after acquiring an additional 211,996 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,730,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,522,000 after purchasing an additional 168,078 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,528,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,062,000 after buying an additional 74,183 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,004,000 after buying an additional 190,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,191,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,205,000 after buying an additional 293,824 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.50. 4,728,911 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,646,651. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.90. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $54.67.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.089 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

