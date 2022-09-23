NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NRG. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.33. 61,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,138,090. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.70 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.84.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $1.36. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 33.75% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.87%.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

