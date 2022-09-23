NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.07

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.59.

NSK Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07 and a beta of 0.83.

NSK (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. NSK had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

NSK Company Profile

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, clean, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

