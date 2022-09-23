NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Transform Wealth LLC

Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,449 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI traded down $4.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $150.70. The stock had a trading volume of 59,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,370. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.24. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $140.33 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 49.45% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.05.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

