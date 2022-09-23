O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $2.20-$2.40 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Performance

Shares of O-I Glass stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.15. 12,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,085. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $10.64 and a 1-year high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OI. Barclays cut shares of O-I Glass from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America raised shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,347,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 376,759 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 950,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,533,000 after buying an additional 349,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,165,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after purchasing an additional 262,359 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 315.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 206,926 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after acquiring an additional 204,933 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

