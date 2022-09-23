Oak Asset Management LLC Invests $204,000 in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Oak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IXJ. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,542,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,179,000 after purchasing an additional 467,193 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,484,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,060,000 after acquiring an additional 15,358 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,418,000 after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,395,000 after purchasing an additional 31,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 380,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IXJ traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.78. 4,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,548. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $75.33 and a 52-week high of $91.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.30 and its 200-day moving average is $82.93.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

