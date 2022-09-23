Oak Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Oak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 95,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at $210,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 126,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,345,000 after buying an additional 58,968 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 230.7% during the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.29. The stock had a trading volume of 74,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,178,581. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $46.41 and a 52 week high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.