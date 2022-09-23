Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Shares Bought by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Oak Street Health were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9,016.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Price Performance

OSH traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 70,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 3.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.10. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $51.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97.

Insider Activity

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.62 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 27.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,101,551. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Oak Street Health news, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 838,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $20,727,621.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,671,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,630,679.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $257,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 586,468 shares in the company, valued at $15,101,551. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,087,019 shares of company stock worth $227,581,646. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSH. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oak Street Health to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Oak Street Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.