Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.86

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 10110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.57%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 28.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

