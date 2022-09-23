Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.86

Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.86 and last traded at $20.91, with a volume of 10110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.
Old Republic International Trading Down 1.4 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Old Republic International Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 28.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 156,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 35,048 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,413 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,221,000. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.
About Old Republic International
Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Old Republic International (ORI)
- Are Layoffs At A Small-Cap Tech A Bellwether For Housing Stocks?
- Is Costco’s Post-Earnings Price Weakness A Good Time To Buy?
- 2 Semiconductor Stocks To Watch For Reversals
- Will Crowdstrike Get A Boost From Increased EPS Guidance?
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.