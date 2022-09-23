OLIO Financial Planning Acquires 16,439 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

OLIO Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,861 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 9.3% of OLIO Financial Planning’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $16,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 366,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,884,000 after buying an additional 76,230 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,376,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,665,000 after buying an additional 44,386 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,118,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,024,000 after buying an additional 282,559 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded down $2.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,271,066. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.16 and a 1 year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

