OLIO Financial Planning Acquires 709 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

OLIO Financial Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,998,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,239,000 after purchasing an additional 766,869 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $98,620,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after purchasing an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 770,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,177,000 after purchasing an additional 381,962 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO traded down $4.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $191.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,290. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.