OLIO Financial Planning Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

OLIO Financial Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 2.8% of OLIO Financial Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. OLIO Financial Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $2.88 on Friday, reaching $125.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,246. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.80 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.