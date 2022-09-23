ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.96-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.08. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.96-$4.20 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

Shares of ONE Gas stock traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.87. The company had a trading volume of 7,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,048. ONE Gas has a one year low of $62.52 and a one year high of $92.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.55.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $428.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. ONE Gas’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ONE Gas will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OGS shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised ONE Gas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ONE Gas

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the first quarter worth about $104,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Articles

