Ontology Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Ontology coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00001195 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Ontology has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a market cap of $223.00 million and $17.78 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,288.00 or 0.06902254 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00093084 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00031095 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00072935 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00032336 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00019644 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Ontology’s official website is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Buying and Selling Ontology

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars.

