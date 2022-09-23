Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Trading Down 3.6%

Ontrak, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTRK – Get Rating) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.54 and last traded at $0.55. 167,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 955,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.
Separately, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Ontrak by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ontrak by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ontrak in the second quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.83% of the company’s stock.
Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, telehealth-enabled, and virtualized healthcare company that provides in-person services to health plans and other third-party payors in the United States. Its technology-enabled platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages and guides them to and through the care they need.
