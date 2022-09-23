OpenOcean Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $589,009.00 (OOE)

OpenOcean (OOE) traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 12.2% lower against the US dollar. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for $0.0234 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $23.40 million and $589,009.00 worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004855 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000202 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00048529 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $308.49 or 0.01648248 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00036628 BTC.

About OpenOcean

OpenOcean is a coin. Its launch date was September 9th, 2020. OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. OpenOcean’s official website is openocean.finance. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OpenOcean Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenOcean is a full aggregation protocol for crypto trading that source liquidity from DeFi and CeFi, and enable cross-chain swaps. Its intelligent routing algorithm is designed to find the best prices from DEXes and CEXes, and split the routes to provide traders with the best prices with low slippage and fast settlement. The function is free to use, OpenOcean users only need to pay the normal blockchain gas fees and exchange fees for the trades.OOE is the governance and utility token of OpenOcean that enables utility for users of the protocol and lets the community participate in governance. Governance token holders are able to shape the future of the protocol by suggesting proposals and voting on protocol parameters, dex aggregations, and future chains for starters.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.