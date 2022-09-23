Oppenheimer & Close LLC Cuts Stock Position in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,465 shares during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties accounts for 1.8% of Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oppenheimer & Close LLC’s holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OR. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 141.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth $165,000. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Down 4.0 %

OR traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $9.43. 7,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,457. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.43. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $14.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Dividend

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. Sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -849.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

