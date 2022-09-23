Oppenheimer & Close LLC Decreases Position in Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Oppenheimer & Close LLC trimmed its position in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,118 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Equinox Gold worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 6.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 30.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 975,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,067,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Equinox Gold by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 28,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Equinox Gold by 20,288.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$16.25 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

EQX traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 91,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,545. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.18 and a 1-year high of $9.07.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $224.60 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 0.43%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

