Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Regent Investment Management LLC

Regent Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,041 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 14.0% during the first quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.1% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 4.9% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 0.9% during the first quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,541 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Oracle Stock Down 2.9 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

ORCL stock traded down $1.91 on Friday, reaching $64.12. 282,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,975,058. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a 200-day moving average of $74.58. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $63.76 and a twelve month high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $172.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

