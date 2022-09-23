Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Releases Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.16-$1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.91 billion-$12.12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.17 billion.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $64.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,975,058. The company has a market capitalization of $174.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.58. Oracle has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oracle

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Oracle by 3.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,035,064 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $421,669,000 after buying an additional 209,156 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Oracle by 12.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,259,340 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $186,915,000 after buying an additional 258,075 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Oracle by 10.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,818,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $150,423,000 after acquiring an additional 177,540 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Oracle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,752,778 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $145,008,000 after acquiring an additional 366,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.