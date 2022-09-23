Orbs (ORBS) Price Hits $0.0347 on Top Exchanges

Orbs (ORBS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Over the last seven days, Orbs has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Orbs has a total market capitalization of $346.50 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of Orbs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbs coin can currently be bought for about $0.0347 or 0.00000181 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbs alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00011000 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00623732 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00134509 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $348.47 or 0.01819531 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005237 BTC.

About Orbs

Orbs’ genesis date was March 14th, 2018. Orbs’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Orbs’ official Twitter account is @OrbisToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbs’ official website is www.orbs.com. Orbs’ official message board is www.orbs.com/blog. The Reddit community for Orbs is /r/ORBS_Network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orbs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Orbs Network is an open, decentralized and public blockchain infrastructure executed by a secure network of permissionless validators using Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus.Orbs is set up as a separate decentralized execution layer operating between existing L1/L2 solutions and the application layer, as part of a tiered blockchain stack, without moving liquidity onto a new chain. Orbs acts as an L3 “decentralized backend”, enhancing the capabilities of existing smart contracts and aiming to open up a whole new spectrum of possibilities for Web 3.0, DeFi, NFTs and GameFi.Orbs was founded in 2017 and launched its mainnet and token in March of 2019. Orbs is being developed by a dedicated team of more than 30 people, with offices in Tel Aviv, London, Singapore, Tokyo and Seoul.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.