Orchid (OXT) Trading 2.8% Lower Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 22nd. One Orchid coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $70.03 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Orchid

OXT is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 coins. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @OrchidProtocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXT is a new Ethereum (ERC20) compliant digital currency used to exchange value on the Orchid network. OXT is used by users to purchase VPN service. Orchid node providers receive OXT in exchange for their bandwidth. On Orchid, both users and providers stake OXT. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

