ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Holdings Raised by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ORIX by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in ORIX by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ORIX by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Price Performance

Shares of ORIX stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.07. The stock had a trading volume of 58,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.30. ORIX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $112.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORIX Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

(Get Rating)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.