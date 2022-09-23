OST Reaches Market Cap of $357,000.72 (OST)

OST (OST) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 23rd. OST has a total market cap of $357,000.72 and $30,009.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, OST has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OST alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,363.80 or 1.00063437 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007035 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004816 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00058007 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00068569 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005168 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001992 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00077248 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 798,532,509 coins. The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OST’s official website is ost.com. OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom.

Buying and Selling OST

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.