Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 169,757 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,954,977 shares.The stock last traded at $42.67 and had previously closed at $46.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.78.

Ovintiv Stock Down 9.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Ovintiv

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ovintiv by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 440,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,837,000 after buying an additional 32,317 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Ovintiv by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 177,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ovintiv by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,963,000 after purchasing an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ovintiv by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,718,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Ovintiv by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 649,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,876,000 after purchasing an additional 81,378 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

