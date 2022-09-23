Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.64

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited (OTCMKTS:PCFBY – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and traded as low as $7.50. Pacific Basin Shipping shares last traded at $7.64, with a volume of 1,891 shares changing hands.

Pacific Basin Shipping Stock Down 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.03.

Pacific Basin Shipping Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.4331 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 29.77%.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, provides dry bulk shipping services worldwide. It also offers shipping consulting, ocean shipping, crewing, secretarial, and agency and ship management services; and engages in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities.

