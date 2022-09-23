PageGroup (LON:PAGE) Stock Price Down 1%

PageGroup plc (LON:PAGE – Get Rating) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 383.60 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 388 ($4.69). 308,897 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 703,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 391.80 ($4.73).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAGE. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of PageGroup in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.37) price target on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

PageGroup Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of £1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 808.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 430.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 449.65.

PageGroup Increases Dividend

PageGroup Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 31.62 ($0.38) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from PageGroup’s previous dividend of $10.30. This represents a yield of 7%. PageGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 31.25%.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

Further Reading

