PalGold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $112,133.60 (PALG)

PalGold (PALG) traded 30.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 23rd. PalGold has a total market cap of $112,133.60 and $11,693.00 worth of PalGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PalGold has traded down 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PalGold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004303 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010995 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000077 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
PalGold Coin Profile
PalGold’s total supply is 99,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 33,350,487 coins. PalGold’s official Twitter account is @indiaplayandli1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling PalGold
Receive News & Updates for PalGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PalGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.