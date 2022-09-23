Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.78

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$18.78 and last traded at C$18.96, with a volume of 104505 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$19.91.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$39.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Haywood Securities lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$45.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.14.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$23.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01.

Parex Resources ( TSE:PXT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.68 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$572.13 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Parex Resources Inc. will post 8.5899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Parex Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.12%.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

