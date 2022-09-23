PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $61,411.00

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. PEAKDEFI has a market cap of $12.57 million and $61,411.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official website is marketpeak.com. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone.”

