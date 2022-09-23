Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,520 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up about 1.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $27,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 745,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,441,000 after purchasing an additional 140,228 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 14,244 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $3,450,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays began coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Blackstone from $136.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Blackstone to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.33.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.48. 385,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,186,851. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $149.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $58.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 92.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,612,829.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock worth $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

