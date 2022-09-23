Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Major Shareholder Sells $46,005.00 in Stock

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL – Get Rating) major shareholder Permianville Holdings Llc sold 12,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $46,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,081,362.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Permianville Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 29th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 9,300 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $34,875.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Permianville Holdings Llc sold 22,602 shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.76, for a total transaction of $84,983.52.

Permianville Royalty Trust Stock Down 14.5 %

NYSE PVL traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,041. Permianville Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $5.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.43.

Permianville Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permianville Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Permianville Royalty Trust had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is a positive change from Permianville Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.18%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its position in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 41,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Permianville Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018.

