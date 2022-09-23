Phala Network Price Reaches $0.0921 on Exchanges (PHA)

Phala Network (PHA) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, Phala Network has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Phala Network has a market capitalization of $92.10 million and $2.46 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0921 or 0.00000480 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Phala Network alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011048 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.63 or 0.00623782 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

Phala Network was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Phala Network’s official website is phala.network. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phala Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phala Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phala Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.