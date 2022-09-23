Phoenixcoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $84.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Phoenixcoin has a total market cap of $903,775.27 and approximately $84.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0104 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005226 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009991 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.52 or 0.00793933 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 87,119,750 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Phoenixcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

