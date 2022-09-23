Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% during the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGG stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.21. 347,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,465,061. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $115.94.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

