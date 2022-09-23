Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 4,155 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWP. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 81.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 66,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after buying an additional 6,164 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 15,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,603,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,777,000 after buying an additional 53,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,255,387. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $74.75 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.25.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.