PointPay Price Down 5% Over Last 7 Days (PXP)

PointPay (PXP) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. PointPay has a total market capitalization of $17.10 million and $3.11 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PointPay has traded down 5% against the US dollar. One PointPay coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PointPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00134133 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $339.73 or 0.01819492 BTC.

About PointPay

PointPay’s launch date was May 22nd, 2019. PointPay’s total supply is 838,298,093 coins. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @PointPay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io.

PointPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay is a Estonia-regulated fintech company that has been operating since 2018. PointPay was elected the best blockchain start-up of 2019 at Blockchain Life, the largest blockchain conference in Eastern Europe. PointPay has developed 4 fully operational products with friendly UI.PointPay Token will be released based on the Ethereum platform and fully comply with the ERC20 standard. This will ensure the security of the transactions, compatibility with third-party services, and will provide seamless and easy integration.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PointPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PointPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PointPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.