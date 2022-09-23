Polaris Share Tops One Day Trading Volume of $89,654.00 (POLA)

Polaris Share (POLA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. One Polaris Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000123 BTC on exchanges. Polaris Share has a market cap of $3.67 million and approximately $89,654.00 worth of Polaris Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polaris Share has traded down 17.3% against the dollar.

Polaris Share Profile

Polaris Share was first traded on June 15th, 2020. Polaris Share’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 158,401,916 coins. Polaris Share’s official website is polarishare.io. Polaris Share’s official Twitter account is @Polarishare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Polaris Share Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polaris service is the distributed trading system of incentive knowledge, the system which connects knowledge producers and users. This project enables knowledge producers to earn rewards and users to get higher quality knowledge with lower costs by evaluating the value of knowledge and trading knowledge beyond simply document-sharing services.The biggest advantage of PolarisShare is that it provides incentives according to the extent of each user's contribution and induces a user-centered voluntary and active ecosystem. It provides an environment where knowledge professionals can produce documents on specific topics and share or sell them at free or low transaction fees.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polaris Share directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polaris Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polaris Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

