Pollux Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $138.39 Million (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $138.39 million and approximately $10,335.00 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded up 80.5% against the dollar. One Pollux Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $2.77 or 0.00014802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000262 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004437 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011023 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Pollux Coin
Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.
