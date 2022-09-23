Popcorn 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $16,324.00 (POP)

Popcorn (POP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Popcorn has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Popcorn coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002715 BTC on popular exchanges. Popcorn has a total market cap of $4.30 million and approximately $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Popcorn alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000328 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00021871 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.02 or 0.00283961 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001054 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00017166 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002348 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002541 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Popcorn Coin Profile

POP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. Popcorn’s official message board is medium.com/@popcorntoken. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. Popcorn’s official website is popcorntoken.dev. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Popcorn

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Popcorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Popcorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Popcorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.