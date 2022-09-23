Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.96 and last traded at $13.87. Approximately 10,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,205,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on POSH shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Poshmark from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Poshmark from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of Poshmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Poshmark in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Poshmark from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Poshmark Stock Up 3.6 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 0.29.

Insider Activity at Poshmark

Poshmark ( NASDAQ:POSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a negative return on equity of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $89.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Poshmark’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Poshmark, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 4,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.69, for a total transaction of $45,945.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,384 shares in the company, valued at $902,064.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Poshmark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 94.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,319 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 58.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,757 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 211.8% in the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,771 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 20,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.38% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, India, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2021, it had 7.6 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

