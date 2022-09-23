Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Declares $0.43 Quarterly Dividend

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the bank on Friday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Preferred Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Preferred Bank has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Preferred Bank to earn $8.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.5%.

Preferred Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.37. 18 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,921. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $81.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $998.87 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Preferred Bank ( NASDAQ:PFBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $59.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PFBC shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Preferred Bank from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 887.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 59.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 181.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank in the first quarter valued at $312,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

