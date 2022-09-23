Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $41.68 and last traded at $41.78, with a volume of 3481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.00.

Specifically, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $219,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,851,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, Also, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $249,897.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock valued at $762,776 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Progress Software in a report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.40.

Progress Software Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.02 and a 200-day moving average of $46.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 28th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Progress Software had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Progress Software in the first quarter valued at $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 139.2% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,469 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progress Software by 75.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Further Reading

