ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Shares Up 1.9%

ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.81 and last traded at $16.81. Approximately 268,088 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 37,072,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.50.

ProShares Short S&P500 Trading Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.36.

Get ProShares Short S&P500 alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Short S&P500

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SH. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $148,838,000. Threadgill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,808,000. Forward Management LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short S&P500 by 28,941.6% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 5,446,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,871,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428,001 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 145.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,435,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,190,000 after buying an additional 3,810,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 93.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,425,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,022,000 after buying an additional 2,142,369 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.